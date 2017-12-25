Daesh Suicide Bomb Attack in Afghanistan: Five Killed, Two Injured - Reports

The Daesh terror group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on Afghanistan's intelligence service building.

A suicide bomber blew himself up near the office of Afghanistan's intelligence service, TVNZ media outlet reports, citing the interior ministry, adding that the attack took place when the service's employees were heading to work.

At least five people are reported to have been killed and two wounded, including a woman passing by the attack site in a vehicle.

Explosion reported near Abdul Haq Square in Kabul. #Afghanistan — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) 25 декабря 2017 г.

​According to the Reuters news agency, the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

