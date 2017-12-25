Register
25 December 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks with Pak Pong Ju, right, and Hwang Pyong So, left, during the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    Chinese Envoy to Russia: North Korean Issue Has No Military Solution

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean issues cannot be solved by military means as it will only exacerbate existing problems, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui told Sputnik.

    "China and Russia unanimously believe that this issue does not have a military solution, which will only exacerbate the problem and lead to serious consequences. Not only in the past, but also in the future, the solution of the problem by military means should not become the choice of any country," Li said.

    According to the diplomat, it is necessary to resolve "justifiable fears of each side on security issues" in the situation around North Korea.

    "The root of the problem of the Korean peninsula is the lack of mutual trust, and each party should promote mutual trust," Li noted.

    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    North Korea Could Come to Negotiating Table, Unlikely to Give Up Nukes – Analyst
    The ambassador stressed that "simultaneous treatment of both the causes and symptoms of the disease" was necessary to solve the problem of the Korean peninsula.

    "Acting by brute force and acting alone is inadmissible, each side must exercise restraint. The United States and South Korea must demonstrate a sincere desire to start a dialogue, only by moving toward each other can the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula be resolved," he said.

