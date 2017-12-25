Guatemala to Relocate Its Embassy in Israel Following US Jerusalem Stunt

MEXICO (Sputnik) - Guatemala decided to relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem following the similar move of US President Donald Trump, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said Sunday.

"Today [on Sunday] I spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu… One of the important topics was the return of the Embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. I am informing that I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to initiate appropriate actions," Morales wrote on Facebook.

© REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa 'Death Sentence': World Leaders Slam Trump Over Reckless Jerusalem Stunt

On December 21, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that rejected the United States' decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital. The document was adopted by a 128-9 vote, with 35 abstentions. The resolution demanded that all the states not recognize any actions or measures that contradict the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The decision caused mass criticism across the world. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was negotiating with "several countries" the transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem.