Guatemala to Relocate Its Embassy in Israel Following US Jerusalem Stunt

"Today [on Sunday] I spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu… One of the important topics was the return of the Embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. I am informing that I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to initiate appropriate actions," Morales wrote on Facebook.
On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US State Department to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The decision caused mass criticism across the world. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was negotiating with "several countries" the transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem.
