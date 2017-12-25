Tunisia Suspends UAE Carrier’s Flights Over Gender Discrimination

"The Ministry of Transport decided to suspend the flights of the Emirates Airlines to and from Tunisia until the company was able to find a suitable solution to operate its flights in accordance with international laws and treaties," the ministry said on Facebook.
The carrier confirmed the suspension.
On Friday, the airline did not let some Tunisian women to board its flights. The United Arab Emirates said "security information" had caused the delays. Earlier on Sunday, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said on Twitter he had contacted the Tunisian side about security information that necessitated taking specific procedures, adding that the United Arab Emirates highly value and respect Tunisian women.
