Tunisia Suspends UAE Carrier’s Flights Over Gender Discrimination

Tunisia temporarily suspended Emirates Airlines flights to land on its territory after the carrier prevented Tunisian women from boarding its flights, Tunisian Transport Ministry reported Sunday.

"The Ministry of Transport decided to suspend the flights of the Emirates Airlines to and from Tunisia until the company was able to find a suitable solution to operate its flights in accordance with international laws and treaties," the ministry said on Facebook.

The carrier confirmed the suspension.

"Emirates will stop services between Tunis and Dubai, as instructed by the Tunisian authorities, with effect from 25 December 2017," the airline said on Twitter.

On Friday, the airline did not let some Tunisian women to board its flights. The United Arab Emirates said "security information" had caused the delays. Earlier on Sunday, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said on Twitter he had contacted the Tunisian side about security information that necessitated taking specific procedures, adding that the United Arab Emirates highly value and respect Tunisian women.