Syrian Army Surrounds Terrorist Stronghold Near Damascus - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces surrounded a stronghold of militants from Jabhat al-Nusra in a settlement south-west of Damascus, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the state-run SANA news agency, the Syrian army units in cooperation with militia forces ousted terrorists from their strategic position as a result of intense clashes near the eastern part of Beit Jinn settlement.

Several terrorists were reportedly killed in the clashes.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups, who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both banned in Russia.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have been supporting the Syrian government forces in their fight against the terrorists since 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. On December 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of a significant part of the Russian troops from Syria only several days after he announced a "complete" victory over the Islamic State in the country.