Iraq Invites Companies to Take Part in Pipeline From Kirkuk - Oil Ministry

Iraq wants to build a new section of the pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan to replace the old one, which was severely damaged by Daesh, the terrorist group outlawed in Russia.
"[We] are inviting local and international specialized companies to participate in the construction of the new oil pipeline from Kirkuk's oil field to the Iraqi-Turkish border… The bids must be placed by January 24," the statement said.
According to a ministry spokesperson, the pipeline's length will be 350 kilometers (217 miles) with a capacity of 1 million barrels of oil per day.
In early December, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Iraq had invited Russian companies to participate in a tender for the development of nine oil-and-gas fields, including in Kirkuk province in the north of the country. He also said that Russian companies had been invited to participate in the pipeline's construction.
