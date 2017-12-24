Iraq Invites Companies to Take Part in Pipeline From Kirkuk - Oil Ministry

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iraq is inviting companies to submit bids to take part in the construction of a new branch of an oil pipeline from the province of Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the Iraqi Oil Ministry said on Sunday in a statement.

Iraq wants to build a new section of the pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan to replace the old one, which was severely damaged by Daesh, the terrorist group outlawed in Russia.

"[We] are inviting local and international specialized companies to participate in the construction of the new oil pipeline from Kirkuk's oil field to the Iraqi-Turkish border… The bids must be placed by January 24," the statement said.

According to a ministry spokesperson, the pipeline's length will be 350 kilometers (217 miles) with a capacity of 1 million barrels of oil per day.

In early December, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Iraq had invited Russian companies to participate in a tender for the development of nine oil-and-gas fields, including in Kirkuk province in the north of the country. He also said that Russian companies had been invited to participate in the pipeline's construction.