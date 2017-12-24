Register
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem June 28, 2015

    Majority of Israelis Say Netanyahu Should Resign If Charged With Bribery - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Atef Safadi/Pool
    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The majority of Israelis believe that the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign if the investigators charge him with bribery, fraud or abuse of trust, a fresh poll showed on Sunday.

    Netanyahu is suspected of getting expensive gifts from business circles and trying to reach a deal with the leadership of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, under which the latter would have covered government’s activities positively in exchange for adoption of a law, which would limit activities of the Israel Hayom newspaper – the main competitor of Yedioth Ahronoth. The prime minister has been questioned seven times already.

    According to the poll conducted by the Midgam company, 60 percent of respondents believe that Netanyahu has to resign should the investigation charge the prime minister with bribery, while 63 percent say the prime minister should resign if charged with fraud and abuse of trust.

    READ MORE: Israel in Talks With the Several States on Embassy Transfer to Jerusalem — Netanyahu

    The poll added that 59 percent of people viewed the investigation as legitimate, while 27 percent called it a "witch hunt" against the prime minister.

    The poll was conducted on December 20-21 among 504 respondents, with an error margin of 4.4 percent.

    Additionally, citizens of the several cities across Israel took to the streets following ongoing investigations into corruption allegations against the prime minister.

     


    This week tens of thousands of good Israelis also protested against the government's corruption. The BDS lunatics do not even represent themselves, and carrying a guillotine should not be divert from the main issue — corruption (Ze'ev Kam)

    Photo: Yishai Friedman, Makor Rishon

     

     

    Likud: "The guillotine on Rothschild Boulevard is incitement to the assassination of Prime Minister Netanyahu, along with denunciations against Zionism." The left-wing demonstration on Rothschild crossed all the red lines "(Photo: Miriam Elster, Flash 90)

     

     

