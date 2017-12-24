Israeli Army Launches Drills in Country's South

The drills are set to take place in the Kiryat Gatarea, as well as at the Tze'elim training base. The army noted that there would be an increased movement of security forces in the area as part of the exercises.
The drills are held against the backdrop of growing tensions in the region, triggered by US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
The step has prompted criticism from a number of states, first and foremost in the Middle East and Palestine, and triggered a wave of protests in the region.
