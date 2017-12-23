Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Russians Not Going to Syria Anymore

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The flow of Russian nationals going to Syria in order to fight for terrorist groups has stopped, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Khloponin said Saturday.

"We do not see lots of them. No longer. Now we see that the flow going in revised direction," Khloponin said, answering the question on whether many Russians were going to Syria to participate in fighting.

Khloponin added that nearly 30 Russians, who fought in Syria, attempted to return to the country over the past two months.

"Twenty-seven people have attempted to enter the country with different passports over the past two months. We have been apprehending them," Khloponin added.

Daesh recruits Russians mostly from the Northern Caucasus regions with the predominantly Muslim population. However, there are also notable cases of successful Daesh propaganda in other regions of the country.

In 2015, a 19-year-old female student from Moscow, Varvara Karaulova, fled to Turkey after a Daesh recruiter promised to marry her and convinced the teenage girl to come to Syria and conspire with Daesh.

After the plot was foiled, she was arrested for two months. However, later it turned out that she continued to keep in touch with Daesh supporters. In 2016 Karaulova was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison.

The flow of Russian people willing to fight for Daesh has decreased significantly after the certain success was achieved in combating terrorism in Syria.

On December 11 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after over 2 years of an anti-terrorist aerial campaign, saying that Russian servicemen are returning from Syria "with a victory."

Earlier he announced the complete destruction of the jihadists along both banks of the Euphrates River, stressing that the Syrian and Russian operation in the area ended with the complete "routing of the terrorists."