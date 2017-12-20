Register
19:09 GMT +320 December 2017
    The Iraqi Kurdistan parliament building

    Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament Speaker Resigns Amid Protest in Region - Source

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Middle East
    BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Yusuf Mohammed Sadiq, the speaker of Iraqi Kurdistan's parliament, has resigned, while the Gorran Movement party and the Kurdistan Islamic Group party withdrew from the regional government amid protests in the autonomy, a source told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "The head of the parliament of the region of Iraqi Kurdistan has officially resigned along with all the members of the Gorran bloc in the parliament," the source said.

    According to the source, the Gorran and the Kurdistan Islamic Group parties has left the regional government.

    "Having neglected the demands to conduct reforms and create a government of national salvation, as well as after yesterday's manifestations, the Gorran movement and the [Kurdistan] Islamic Group withdrew from government today," the source explained.

    According to the source, two political parties have seven seats in the regional government.

    Kurdish demonstrators gather in the city of Sulaymaniyah to protest against political corruption and calling for the regional government to resign
    © AFP 2017/ SHWAN MOHAMMED
    Protesters Reportedly Set Fire to Kurdistan Democratic Party Office in North Iraq
    On December 19, at least seven people died and over 80 people were injured in demonstrations across Iraqi Kurdistan, which were triggered by wage arrears and a difficult economic situation in the country. The protesters attacked one of the offices of the Kurdistan Democratic Party and burned it.

    The situation in Iraqi Kurdistan has further escalated since Iraqi authorities had launched a military campaign in the region across the border from Syria, provoked by their independence bid. The loss of oil-rich territories hit a hard blow to the local powers, with Kurdish leader Massud Barzani's announcement of his resignation in late October.

    Following the move, the legislative and presidential elections set to take place on November 1, were postponed.

