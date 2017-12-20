Russian MoD Denies Allegations of Strikes in Syria's Idlib

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry has denied allegations of carrying out airstrikes in Syria's Idlib province.

"The Russian Defense Ministry denies the reports of some western media outlets that Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes allegedly launched strikes near the Ma’ar Shoreen settlement in the Syrian province of Idlib… The Russian Aerospace Forces’ planes did not carry out sorties in this region," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, media reports citing the controversial NGO Syrian Observatory for Human Rights emerged alleging that almost 20 people were killed in the village by either a Syrian or a Russian airstrike in the Idlib province.

The province, bordering Turkey, is part of the de-escalation agreements brokered by Moscow, Ankara and Tehran. According to the deal covering the Idlib province, Turkey deployed observation points in the area.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said recently that the operation in Idlib aimed to support the Free Syrian Army rebels' anti-terror campaign has been largely completed.