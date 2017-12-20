Iran Slams US 'Unreasonable' Claims of Involvement in Houthi Missile Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami has refuted Washington's allegations about Tehran's involvement in the latest missile attack launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh.

"Such unreasonable statements prove the collapse of US policy in the region and the world and they are more like a ridiculous and unworthy performance," Hatami said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also refuted the statements accusing Tehran of supplying the Houthis with arms.

"Iran does not have any ties with Yemen regarding armament. Yemen is in a blockade, and there is generally no such possibility," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told Al Alam broadcaster, adding that "the people of Yemen" are using weapons taken from military bases.

The US Blames Iran

The statement was made after the US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley during her speech at a UN Security Council meeting had accused Iran supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen with weapons in violation of two UN resolutions.

Reacting to the "baseless and provocative" accusations, Iran summoned Swiss ambassador on December 19, who also represents the US in the country, to express protest over Washington's statements.

On the very day US regurgitates Saudi & Emirati propaganda on #Yemen, #CAR report confirms US & Saudi weapons end up in the hands of ISIS. With this U.S. administration, it seems hypocrisy knows no bounds. https://t.co/Gf7kAwieTE — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 15 декабря 2017 г.

On the same day, Houthis have reportedly launched a ballistic missile targeting the royal palace in Riyadh, intercepted by the Saudi forces south of the capital, with no casualties reported as a result of the attack.

Over the past several months Saudi Arabia has intercepted several ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, closing Yemeni ground, air, and sea borders with the aim of halting Iran's alleged arms deliveries to the Houthis.

The military conflict in Yemen has further escalated since late November after clashes between the former allies, Houthis and Saleh's forces, had broken out in Sanaa. The intensified clashes resulted in the killing of Saleh by the Yemeni rebels on December 4, soon after he had reiterated the termination of the alliance.