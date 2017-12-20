Trump Thanks Israeli City for Naming Park in His Honor

David Even Tzur, mayor of the northern Israeli coastal town of Kiryat Yam, announced December 7 he would be naming the city's new park "Donald Trump Park."
The US president responded in a letter Tuesday, stating, "thank you for this great honor."
Trump praised Israel as "one of our most steadfast allies and an oasis of hope, democracy and prosperity in the Middle East."
"I am thankful for your gesture and am moved to know that the people of Israel are encouraged by my decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," he said.
This isn't the first park named after The Donald, although Tzur likely hopes his park won't wind up like the last one.
About 436 acres in upstate New York bear the name "Donald J. Trump State Park" after Trump unsuccessfully attempted to build a golf course there. Trump bought the land in the early 1990s for about $2 million before "gifting" the land to the state of New York. Trump conveniently valued the land at $100 million when asking the government to pony up and provide him tax relief.
The state wound up allocating a mere $2,500 to maintain the park on an annual basis until the park's gates finally shut in 2010. Left behind are muddied swimming pools, overgrown tennis courts and crumbling buildings. A journalist who took a trip to the "park" earlier this year described it as an "abandoned wasteland."
