UAE Airline Suspends Flights Between Abu Dhabi and Tehran - Reports

UAE's Etihad Airways will suspend its flight to Tehran since January 24, Khaleej Times newspaper reported Tuesday.
The company's five weekly flights to Tehran will be reduced to two in a week for a period from December 25 and January 23 and since January 24 all flights will be suspended.
READ MORE: Breastfeeding Mom Booted From Spirit Airlines Flight (WATCH)
Etihad's spokeswoman didn't give the reasons for the suspension but said that all passengers affected by the move can change a travel date or get a refund.
The decision was made in view of the 2016 strategy review, with the airline scrapping flights to San Francisco and Dallas-Fort Worth in the US as well.
All comments
Show new comments (0)