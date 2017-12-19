Register
19:18 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Syrian refugee from the informal Rukban camp. (File)

    Militants Block Refugees Leaving Syria's al-Rukban Camp - Source

    © AFP 2017/ KHALIL MAZRAAWI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 04

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Militants of illegal armed groups blocked roads and forbade refugees from leaving the al-Rukban camp, located in the US zone of influence on the Syria-Jordan border, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

    "Quwwat Shahid Ahmad Abdu militants installed roadblocks in the al-Tanf region and are not allowing refugees to leave the al-Rukban camp, who are trying to leave the US-controlled 55 –kilometer zone," the source said.

    Back in October, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the US of establishing a training camp for militants near al-Rukban to create a new "moderate opposition," slamming Washington's move as "a war crime," since it prevented the Syrian government from setting up a safe corridor for the delivery of humanitarian supplies to refugees.

    Last week, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria accused the US-led coalition of using another refugee camp in the region, the al-Hasakah, as a base for training militants.

    READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Calls Allegations of Training Terrorists in Syria 'Absurd'

    According to the Russian ministry, a new armed group called the "New Syrian Army" is being forged under the supervision of US instructors from the Special Operations Forces. The US instructors allegedly announced that after the end of the training course the groups would be sent to southern Syria to fight against government troops.

    In its turn, the US-coalitions denied the accusations dubbing them "absurd."

    Related:

    ‘Dead Terrorists Can’t Harm Us’ – UK Defense Secretary
    US Calls on Pakistan to Re-Arrest Terrorist Leader Hafiz Saeed - State Dept.
    Turkish PM Lashes Out at US for Letting Armed Daesh Terrorists Leave Raqqa
    Tags:
    refugee, militants, block, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok