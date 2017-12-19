Int'l Terrorists, Being Defeated in Syria, Iraq, Regrouping Forces - Russian FSB

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - International terrorists, having suffered defeat in Syria and Iraq, are regrouping their forces and are heading beyond the Middle East, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov said Tuesday.

"Having suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, international terrorist organizations are regrouping their forces and are directing them beyond the Middle East," Bortnikov said.

"Afghanistan is becoming a key center of concentration of militants, as there are already Daesh bases there, then the militants have the opportunity to infiltrate into the territory of the CIS countries," he said at a meeting of the council of chiefs of the CIS security agencies and special services.

The CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) has blocked 11 corridors used by the terrorists to transfer recruits to the area of military operations in Syria, Bortnikov said, adding that international terrorists had been changing their tactics.

Terrorists in Central Asia and the Middle East, who are trying to use these regions as a springboard for expansion, pose a threat to the CIS, the welcoming message written by Vladimir Putin to the participants of the meeting reads as quoted by Bortnikov.

"It is obvious that the current situation in the world requires us to seek new, more effective ways of responding to global challenges and threats. The main danger for the CIS countries comes from international terrorist organizations operating in Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa," the message reads.

"Terrorists are trying to use the regions as a springboard for expansion, recruit and train new militants here, send them to other states to destabilize the situation there," it added.

The 43rd meeting of the council of chiefs of CIS member states' security agencies and special services is taking place in Moscow this Tuesday.

At the same time, Russian Central Military District troops commander Alexander Lapin, who is an official visit to Tajikistan, which is a part of the CIS, said that the armed forces of the two countries should be ready for any development of events, including a negative scenario, in Central Asia after the Daesh defeat.