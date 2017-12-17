Register
06:38 GMT +317 December 2017
    Israeli police officers walk in front of a burned barricade during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 11, 2017

    UNSC to Consider Palestine-Drafted Resolution Monday on US Decision on Jerusalem

    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences (73)
    0 20

    The UN Security Council will on Monday consider a Palestine-drafted resolution over the recent US decision to recognize the city as the Israeli capital.

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council will discuss the situation around Jerusalem on Monday, including a Palestine-drafted resolution over the recent US decision to recognize the city as the Israeli capital, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

    According to the source, the document drafted by Palestine was submitted to the UNSC by an Egyptian delegation. The draft renounces legal force and validity of any decisions that change the status and demographic composition of Jerusalem. It also urges other states to ignore the actions that violate the relevant resolutions.

    The Council will hold a regular meeting on the middle east peace process on Monday with participation of UN Special Coordinator Nikolay Mladenov, however, there is no information whether the vote on the draft will take place.

    Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at the Cankaya Palace in Ankara (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN
    Turkish Prime Minister Reiterates Support for Palestine Amid Jerusalem Crisis
    On December 6, US President Donald Trump announced a decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the State Department to start preparations for the transfer of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The move has led to the aggravation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and multiple clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli police.

    On December 8, the UN Security Council convened an emergency session to address the US unilateral move sparking global unrest.

    Israel and Palestine are locked in a decades-long dispute over borders and sovereignty. Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six Day War in 1967 and declared the city its capital. Palestine seeks to establish East Jerusalem as its own independent state's capital.

    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

