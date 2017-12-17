Register
17 December 2017
    A man is silhouetted while he blows a Shofar, a ram horn, as the Dome of the Rock (R), located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background December 10, 2017

    Jerusalem Must Remain Center of 3 Major Religions - Russian Orthodox Church

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Middle East
    Jerusalem must remain a spiritual center of three major religions, the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations said on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, said on Saturday that Jerusalem must remain a spiritual center of three major religions — Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

    "We should not forget that Jerusalem is a holy city for three world's religions: not only for Judaism but also for Christianity and Islam. Today in Jerusalem Christians, Muslims and Jews are living together in peace, each [sectarian] group has its own quarters, immobility and holy sites. And it is very important that Jerusalem must remain as such spiritual and religious center, in which representatives of three Abrahamic, monotheistic religions could live together in peace and accord," Hilarion told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

    Christian actors play the parts of Joseph and Mary during a re-enactment of a Nativity scene of the birth of Jesus Christ as part of Christmas festivities at the Nazareth Village in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Grinch in Chief: Nazareth Cancels Christmas Over Trump’s Jerusalem Gambit
    The cleric also criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as from his point of view the step could significantly destabilize the situation.

    On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and instructed the US Department of State to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv. The decision caused criticism from many countries around the world, first of all in the Middle East, sparking mass protests in a number of countries, including in Israel itself.

    ​Israel seized then Jordan-controlled East Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, the Israeli parliament adopted the Jerusalem Law proclaiming the entire city Israel’s undivided capital. The international community does not recognize the annexation and believes the status of Jerusalem should be agreed with the Palestinians, who claim its eastern part as the capital of their future state.

