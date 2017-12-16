Grinch in Chief: Nazareth Cancels Christmas Over Trump’s Jerusalem Gambit

All 2017 Christmas celebrations in Nazareth were cancelled by the city authorities as the US head of state had apparently managed to steal the holiday spirit.

Ali Salam, the mayor of Nazareth, has announced that the city won’t be hosting any festivities for this year’s Christmas celebration because the actions of US President Donald Trump have apparently whisked away "the joy of the holiday."

"Our identity and faith aren't up for debate… The decision (by U.S. President Donald Trump about Jerusalem) has taken away the joy of the holiday, and we will thus cancel festivities this year," Salam, a Muslim, told the Times of Israel.

Nazareth, the literal hometown of Jesus, is protesting Christmas in defiance of @realDonaldTrump, yet people still say he’s defending Christian values? Can someone fill me in? What am I not understanding? The man is the opposite of Christian. — Taylor Jones (@TaylorJones10) 16 декабря 2017 г.

​The decision made by Nazareth city authorities comes amid a wave of mass protests that gripped the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after US President Donald Trump publicly recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel – a move that angered the Muslim world and which was denounced even by the US' European allies.

The city of Nazareth is described in the New Testament as the place where Jesus grew up, making the place a popular destination for Christian pilgrims.