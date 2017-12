According to media sources, Arab Bank's head Sabih al Masri has been repeatedly warned against traveling to Saudi Arabia, however, the businessman answered he had nothing to fear in this country.

Family members of Palestinian-Jordanian businessman and Arab Bank chairman Sabih al Masri confirmed previous reports that he was arrested during his business trip to Saudi Arabia's capital, Reuters says.

The Riyadh's authorities did not respond to Reuter's request to comment on the situation, whereas Masri could not be reached also.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW