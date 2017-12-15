LISTEN: Jordanian 787 Pilot Calls Jerusalem Capital of Palestine

A video of a pilot explaining to passengers that Jerusalem “is the capital city of Palestine” has gone viral just a week after US President Donald Trump recognized Israel’s long claim that Jerusalem is its capital.

Royal Jordanian pilot Yousef Dajah used the intercom system to inform passengers of his own view regarding the situation in Jerusalem. "Our initial route for today out of Queen Alia [Airport] turns to the territory of Palestine," Dajah said, noting in broken English, "Also northern of Jerusalem, which is the capital city of Palestine, and then [to] west coast of Palestine."

A spokesman for Royal Jordanian told the Ynet news agency that the airliner is "a commercial company that does not engage in politics."

Since Trump's announcement, Hamas has announced a third intifada, and Israeli and Palestinian forces have exchanged rocket attacks and airstrikes following the recognition. The move was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and denounced by Palestinian, Arab and European leaders.