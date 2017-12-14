US F-22s Fire Warning Flares as Russian Jets Enter Safe Zone in Syria - Reports

The incident involving Russian and US aircraft has taken place in the Syrian airspace east of the Euphrates river, according to the Washington Examiner.

A US official stated on Thursday that F-22 fighter aircraft fired warning flares to chase Russian Su-25 jets away from the airspace over the so-called de-confliction zone that was agreed upon by Washington and Moscow.

The unnamed official went on to say that Russian aircraft left the safe zone after flares were launched.

So far, neither Russian, nor US military officials commented on the issue.

The agreement on the so-called de-escalation zones was signed by Russia, Turkey and Iran in May. The deal covers Idlib province, Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, the Jordan border area including parts of Deraa an