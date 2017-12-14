Register
04:24 GMT +314 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers stand near the border with Gaza. (File)

    Israel Puts Gaza Border on Lockdown Over Security Concerns

    © AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences (63)
    0 0 0

    Israel will close two border crossings with the Gaza Strip on Thursday over security concerns, the Israeli military said Wednesday.

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The Israeli military announced on Wednesday that two Israeli border crossings with the Gaza Strip will be closed on Thursday over security concerns.

    "Due to security-related incidents and after analyzing the current situation, the Kerem Shalom crossing, which is used for goods transfer, and the Erez pedestrian crossing will be closed tomorrow," the Army press service said.

    Saudi Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman (2nd L), who is the desert kingdom's deputy crown prince and second-in-line to the throne, arrives at the closing session of the 4th Summit of Arab States and South American countries held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on November 11, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    ‘An Opportunity for Saudi Arabia’: Israel Invites Crown Prince to Mediate Palestine Peace Talks
    Rocket launches and other skirmishes between Israel and Palestine have become commonplace since US President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel and directed the US State Department to begin making plans for the construction of a US embassy there. The decision caused criticism from many countries around the world, first of all in the Middle East. Earlier on Wednesday, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reportedly said that Washington had lost its role as a mediator in Middle Eastern settlement after this move.

    On December 13, Hamas announced the start of the third "intifada," saying that the rocket shelling aimed at Israel from Palestinian territories is a matter of self-defense rights for Palestinians and that the movement had been provoked by the United States. 

    The Israeli Defense Forces on Thursday fired at three sites in the Gaza Strip that they linked to Hamas, in retaliation for a series of rocket strikes.

    "Tonight, in response to the rockets fired at Israel, the IDF targeted 3 Hamas terror facilities across Gaza using IAF [Israeli Air Force] platforms. The terror facilities were used as training & weapons storage compounds," the IDF spokesperson tweeted.

    The IAF intercepted two rockets on Wednesday that it said were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Two more were fired shortly after that and fell in an open area in southern Israel.

    ​The IDF spokesman said Israel held Hamas responsible for the "poverty, destruction, and despair" of the population of the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade for a decade.

    Topic:
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences (63)

    Related:

    Who is Teaching the American South?; Israel Bombs Gaza
    Hamas Vows to Retaliate For Israel's Airstrikes: 'Enemy Will Pay the Price'
    Jerusalem Crisis is an 'Issue Between Israel and World's 1.5 Billion Muslims'
    Tags:
    intercept, rockets, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Palestine, Jerusalem, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Winter Fun Across the Globe
    God Has Spoken
    God Has Spoken
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok