Register
04:09 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to dozens of Syrian diplomats, in Damascus, Syria (File)

    US Takes ‘Little Step Back Into Reality’ in Recognizing Assad to Remain in Power

    © AP Photo/ Syrian Presidency Facebook
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    After years of policy stubbornly pushing regime change and pundits claiming Daesh would never fall without Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s removal, Washington appears to be slowly warming to the fact that Assad will remain in power, at least until the next Syrian elections in 2021.

    The New Yorker reported Monday that US President Donald Trump's administration was prepared "to accept President Bashar al-Assad's continued rule until Syria's next scheduled presidential election, in 2021," citing US and European officials.

    Former US Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear on Tuesday, "I would look at the fine print. They have come close to saying this before, but there's always a rider. Like, they say, yeah, Assad can stay ‘for now' or ‘at this stage' or ‘until 2021.' I suspect this leak is actually not such a major step."

    ​Nevertheless, "they've made one little step back into reality that the rest of the world has known for a long time: that Assad is not going anywhere," Ford noted.

    "CNN's Michael Weiss pushed the line that Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin would not fight the Islamic State [Daesh] and that Syria and Russia were the group's ‘unacknowledged air force.' His co-author, Hassan Hassan, contended that the Syrian regime must go because ‘Assad has never fought [Daesh] before'… these popular arguments were, to put it mildly, empirically challenged," the Council on Foreign Relation's Max Abrahms and Cato Institute's John Glaser wrote in a December 10 Los Angeles Times column.

    Similarly, regime change proponents, Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, wrote in an October 2014 column for the Wall Street Journal that airstrikes and other military actions "are beginning to degrade the terror group, known as ISIS [Daesh], but will not destroy it, for one reason above all: The administration still has no effective policy to remove Bashar al-Assad from power and end the conflict in Syria."

    Members of the delegation of the Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) attend a meeting with United Nations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy during the Intra Syria talks in Geneva, Switzerland
    © AP Photo/ Denis Balibouse/Pool
    US Committed to Geneva Process, Sees No Future for Assad Regime in Syria

    These predictions were not only wildly off the mark, judging by empirical data — which has seen Daesh decimated by the Syrian army and Iranian and Hezbollah militias, with both Russian and US support, while Assad has stayed in power — but virtually no pundits or senators any longer continue to state that it was indeed possible to eliminate Daesh without removing the Syrian president.

    "They're not itching to atone for having almost forced another regime-change mission based on discredited analysis," which, "as in Iraq a decade earlier… would have created the ultimate power vacuum for [Daesh] to flourish," Abrahms and Glaser said.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to dozens of Syrian diplomats, in Damascus, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Syrian Presidency Facebook
    White House Ready to Accept Assad’s Rule in Syria - Reports

    Despite multiple indications the US is taking its foot off the gas in Syria, such as their decision to stop arming "moderate" rebels, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the New Yorker report was "off the mark" on Tuesday.

    Washington is "committed to the Geneva process" and the US believes "the future of Syria will not include Bashar al-Assad, but that is ultimately up to the Syrian power and the Syrian voters to decide," Nauert said.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Threatened Assad With Strike on Syria if Iran Sets Up Bases - Reports
    ‘Look Who Benefits’: Journalist Challenges New UN Claims of Assad Sarin Attack
    Hezbollah Leader Asked Assad to Approve Daesh Evacuation Deal on Syria Border
    Responding to Haaretz: President Assad Isn't Selling Syria to Iran
    ‘The Devil We Know’: Assad’s Opponents Struggle to Accept He’s Staying in Power
    Tags:
    regime change, Daesh, Lindsey Graham, John McCain, Dr Max Abrahms, Bashar al-Assad, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vladimir Putin's Surprise Visit to Hmeymin Airbase Amid Victory Over Daesh
    Mission Completed
    Mission Complete
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok