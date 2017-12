Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the withdrawal of Russian forces from Syria, after completing their task to destroy Daesh. Sputnik provides details about the pullout and Russia’s interactions with Syria in the future.

During his first ever visit to the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, President Putin praised the work of the Russian Aerospace Forces as brilliant and said Russian forces were "returning home with a victory." As the Syrian conflict is gradually nearing its end questions inevitably arise about what this withdrawal will mean. Here are the answers to some of them.