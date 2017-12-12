Palestine Says Israeli Strike Kills Two, IDF Denies Attack

The Israeli Army has intensified operations in the Gaza Strip after Hamas' declaration of a new "intifada" in the wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP earlier today that the two men were killed "in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza after an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle."

"Despite the reports of the Palestinian side, the Israeli army did not launch strikes on northern Gaza strip," the statement issued by the Israel Defense Forces reads.

At the same time, the day before, Israel announced a massive attack targeting Hamas positons in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the attacks came in response to the launch of rockets from Gaza toward Israel, however, "hits have not yet been identified."

After Hamas' declaration of an "intifada" protesting US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, the IDF targeted the militants' positions in the Gaza Strip several times over the weekend. Israel's attacks on the occupied territories have been carried out in response to rocket strikes, which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile shield, with no casualties being reported.

READ MORE: Israel Strikes Targets in Gaza as Hamas Calls for 'Intifada'

​On Sunday, the Israeli forces destroyed Hamas tunnels in Gaza, however, announcing that the operation hasn't been linked to the recent clashes between Palestinians and police.