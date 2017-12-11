Sputnik Correspondent in Yemen Missing For Nearly a Week - Spouse

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Sputnik freelance correspondent in Yemen, who had been captured by Houthi rebels, has not been heard from since Tuesday, his wife told Sputnik Monday.

The correspondent, who has been working for Sputnik in Yemen, went missing on December 3 after the Houthis had established control over Yemen Today's broadcasting station in Sanaa that belonged to former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Two days later, two separate sources told Sputnik that the reporter was being held by Houthi rebels, while his relatives said that he hadn't been available for several days. Later on, journalists went on a hunger strike to protest their detention.

Clashes in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa erupted in late November between former allies — the Houthis and supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh after the latter announced that he was ready to turn "a new page" in relations with the Saudi-led coalition, which had been fighting the Shiite movement since 2015 at the request of President Hadi, in a move called "deceitful" by the Shiite movement.

Saleh was killed by the Houthis during the clashes on December 4 and buried five days later.