14:14 GMT +311 December 2017
    Hamas militants. (File)

    Hamas Vows to Retaliate For Israel's Airstrikes: 'Enemy Will Pay the Price'

    Middle East
    The Palestinian Hamas movement has prepared its response to Israel's recent airstrikes on Gaza, which had been carried out in the wake of the US decision on Jerusalem.

    "The enemy will pay the price for breaking the rules of engagement with the resistance in Gaza. … The coming days will prove to the enemy the great error and misjudgment of the will and determination of the resistance," a representative of the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement, commenting on the December 8 Israeli airstrikes that killed two and wounding 15 others, as quoted by Press TV.

    The statement echoes another Hamas pledge made a few days earlier, calling for an "intifada" against Israel, with the previous uprisings in 1987-1993 and 2000-2005 leaving hundreds of Israelis and thousands of Palestinians dead.

    "The battle for Jerusalem continues hour by hour above- and below-ground, and thousands of jihadist fighters are working and preparing at this moment in the darkest conditions, equipped for the battle to liberate Jerusalem. … The brigades salute the angry masses struggling for Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque and call them to continue the intifada by all means of resistance," Hamas said.

    Israel's attacks on the occupied territories have been carried out in response to rocket strikes, which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile shield, with no casualties reported. The strikes coincided with tensions further escalating in the region over US President Donald Trump's announcement on December 6 recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    According to information received by Sputnik from a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization on Saturday, the former rivals, Palestinian fundamentalist organization Hamas and Fatah, the dominant Palestinian political party, have signed an alliance agreement to stand against the US decision, following a new round of reconciliation talks under the mediation of Egyptian authorities. The next day, the movements signed an agreement with both sides promising it would usher in a new era of Palestinian unity.

    In the wake of Trump's move, condemned by a number of states, predominantly in the Arab world, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has decided not to hold a planned meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence to protest Trump's move.

    airstrike, Iron Dome, Hamas, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
