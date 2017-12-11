Daesh Terrorists Kidnapping Children Near Sirte - Reports

Terrorists allegedly from the Daesh group, kidnapped three people not far from the former Libyan terrorists stronghold of Sirte, media reports say.
The terrorists are said to have kidnapped a man and his two children when they were on a short trip in a valley. The father managed to escape while at least one of his children reportedly has been killed.
The instability also resulted in the rise of terror groups such as Daesh.
Sirte was liberated from the Daesh by the Government of National Accord’s forces in 2016.
All comments
Show new comments (0)