Stabbing Attack Targeting Israeli Policeman Occurs in Jerusalem (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Police have neutralized the suspect, who is allegedly a Palestinian. The attack comes in the wake of mass protests in Jerusalem against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize the city as the Israeli capital and move the US embassy from Tel Aviv.

According to Jerusalem Post citing police reports, an Israeli security guard has been stabbed near the Central Bus Station in the center of Jerusalem. The surrounding area has been closed off, while the mayor of Jerusalem has reportedly arrived at the scene.

BREAKING: Stabbing attack in Jerusalem's central bus station. A 25 year old man is in critical condition. MDA: "He is suffering from stab wounds to his upper body." pic.twitter.com/ilvpM1dDiO — Udi Shaham (@udi_shaham) 10 декабря 2017 г.

The 25-year-old Israeli policeman wounded in his chest is reportedly in severe condition after the knife attack.

BREAKING: Palestinian terrorist responsible for stabbing attack outside Jerusalem Central Bus Station has been neutralized. pic.twitter.com/SXvSjlxpNe — Israel News First (@IsraelNewsFirst) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Police have neutralized the suspect allegedly of Palestinian origin, who was taken alive, according to the police spokesperson.

#BREAKING: Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli at the main bus station in Jerusalem — Israeli seriously injured pic.twitter.com/GyfoqZY5kG — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 10 декабря 2017 г.

People at the scene say that this taxi driver apprehended the attacker pic.twitter.com/uVegvzjRUk — Udi Shaham (@udi_shaham) 10 декабря 2017 г.

The suspect in the attack is being questioned by police.

Police: 24-years-Old attacker's background still unknown, he is currently being questioned by police — Udi Shaham (@udi_shaham) 10 декабря 2017 г.

While it hasn't been immediately clear whether the incident is a terror attack, it took place in the wake of mass protests of Palestinians in the city following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

READ MORE: 'They Aren't Wanted Here': Israeli Defense Minister Calls for Boycott of Arabs

During the latest protests in Jerusalem that were held on Saturday, at least 140 people were injured in clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police, according to the data released by the Red Crescent.