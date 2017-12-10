Register
10:56 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    One of 12 newly discovered ancient Egyptian cemeteries dating back to the New Kingdom era and specifically the reigns of phaoroes Thutmose III and Amenhotep II, at Gabal al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area in Upper Egypt, north of Aswan, January 11, 2017

    Ancient Luxor Tomb Discovery Could Inflate Egypt's Sagging Tourist Industry

    © REUTERS/ The Ministry of Antiquities
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The two small tombs, unearthed in the southern city of Luxor contain mummies, funerary masks and coffins which date back 3,500 years.

    The ancient vaults add to a series of archaeological discoveries Egyptian authorities hope could revive the country’s stagnant tourism industry.

    The tombs, dated to 1550-1292 B.C., belong to officials who likely served in ancient capital of Thebes, now a UNESCO world heritage site.

    ​Archeologists found a mummy wrapped in linen in one of the larger of the two tombs. An inscription on the ceiling bears the name of King Thutmose I of the early 18th dynasty.

    One tomb has five entrances leading to a hall, while the other has a six-meter burial shaft leading to four side chambers.

    “It is a very important discovery because both tombs contain very rich funerary collections, and one of them has a very distinguished painted statue of a lady in the Osirian shape,” Egypt’s Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said on Saturday.

    Archaeologists also found a number of funerary cones, painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels and a collection of some 450 statues in the tombs, located on the west bank of the river Nile in a cemetery for noblemen and top officials.

    READ MORE: X Marks the Spot: Twelve Ancient Tombs Unearthed in Egypt

    Related:

    X Marks the Spot: Twelve Ancient Tombs Unearthed in Egypt
    Tombs of Great Pyramid's builders discovered in Egypt
    Tags:
    ancient tombs, mummy, tourism, discovery, Egypt's Antiquities Ministry, Khaled al-Anani, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok