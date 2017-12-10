US Decision on Jerusalem to Have 'Dangerous Political Consequences' - Fatah

On December 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

RAMALLAH (Sputnik) — Washington's decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will have dangerous political consequences, and the United States can no longer be viewed as an unbiased mediator, Munir Jaghoub, the spokesman of Palestine's Fatah Party told Sputnik.

"This decision contradicts all international norms, contradicts the condition that it could be taken only after the final solution [of the Palestinian problem]," Jaghoub stressed.

The fight of the Palestinian people against the so-called Israeli occupation will only increase after the decision by the US, the official said, adding that Palestine would appeal in the United Nations against attempts by other states to follow Washington's example and move their embassies to Jerusalem. The statement by the Fatah spokesman comes after US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which sparked negative reaction from many countries around the world, primarily in the Middle East. READ MORE: Swedish Synagogue Firebombed After Anti-Israeli Protests

The decision has already led to "day of rage" clashes in Israel with dozens of injured, and exchange of fire with Gaza, which led to the death of four Palestinians.

Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, and believes its status should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state in territories occupied by Israel.