Arab League Calls for International Recognition of Palestinian State

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Following the meeting in Cairo, foreign ministers of the Arab League member states have urged in an adopted statement the international community to recognize the Palestinian State with the capital in Eastern Jerusalem.
"The council calls on all states of the world to recognize the Palestinian state in the June 4, 1967 borders with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem," the statement said.
The Arab countries intend to hold one more meeting on Jerusalem issue next month.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document on moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the Old City, sparking violent backlash in West Bank and Gaza Strip with vigorous denouncement of Trump's controversial move by world Leaders.
