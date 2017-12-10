Arab League Calls for International Recognition of Palestinian State

The Arab League reaffirmed its commitment to the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the peaceful coexistence of two independent states.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — Following the meeting in Cairo, foreign ministers of the Arab League member states have urged in an adopted statement the international community to recognize the Palestinian State with the capital in Eastern Jerusalem.

"The council calls on all states of the world to recognize the Palestinian state in the June 4, 1967 borders with a capital in Eastern Jerusalem," the statement said.

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth UN Rejects UK Appeal Reaffirming Assange Detained Arbitrarily

The Arab countries are also calling on the UN Security Council to review the US statement on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. They also agreed to work with various international organizations in order to minimize political effects of the US step.

The Arab countries intend to hold one more meeting on Jerusalem issue next month.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document on moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the Old City, sparking violent backlash in West Bank and Gaza Strip with vigorous denouncement of Trump's controversial move by world Leaders.