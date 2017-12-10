Red Crescent: Hundreds of People Injured in Saturday Clashes With Israeli Police

The clashes between demonstrators and police in Jerusalem unfolded on Salah ad-Din street near the fortress walls of the Old City on Saturday, with the Israeli police using noise grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets, while protesters were throwing stones at the officers.

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) — The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli police during Saturday’s protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has reached some 230 people, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a press release.

“231 injured people – 171 on the West Bank, including in Jerusalem, 60 in the Gaza Strip,” the press release read.

© REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa 'Death Sentence': World Leaders Slam Trump Over Reckless Jerusalem Stunt

The organization added that 12 people had been injured by live bullets, while 24 people had been wounded by rubber bullets and 172 more had suffered from tear gas.

Furthermore, four people were wounded as a result of the Israeli Defense Forces’ airstrikes, while injuries of 19 more people were placed in “others” category.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document on moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which sparked negative reaction from many countries around the world, primarily in the Middle East.