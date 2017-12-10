Register
01:50 GMT +310 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 7, 2017

    Red Crescent: Hundreds of People Injured in Saturday Clashes With Israeli Police

    © REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The clashes between demonstrators and police in Jerusalem unfolded on Salah ad-Din street near the fortress walls of the Old City on Saturday, with the Israeli police using noise grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets, while protesters were throwing stones at the officers.

    JERUSALEM (Sputnik) — The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli police during Saturday’s protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has reached some 230 people, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a press release.

    “231 injured people – 171 on the West Bank, including in Jerusalem, 60 in the Gaza Strip,” the press release read.

    A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold crossed out posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    'Death Sentence': World Leaders Slam Trump Over Reckless Jerusalem Stunt
    The organization added that 12 people had been injured by live bullets, while 24 people had been wounded by rubber bullets and 172 more had suffered from tear gas.

    Furthermore, four people were wounded as a result of the Israeli Defense Forces’ airstrikes, while injuries of 19 more people were placed in “others” category.

    US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document on moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which sparked negative reaction from many countries around the world, primarily in the Middle East.

    Related:

    Just Say No: UN Rejects White House Recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli Capital
    Turkey, France Plan to Make Trump Change His Decision on Jerusalem - Reports
    Trump's Jerusalem Decision: 'This is Another Step in Destabilizing the Region'
    'Candid' Talks: Tillerson Under Fire in EU After Trump's Decision on Jerusalem
    Former Rivals Hamas, Fatah United Against Trump's Move on Jerusalem - PLO Member
    Tags:
    conflict, security, casualties, violence, clashes, Red Crescent, Gaza Strip, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok