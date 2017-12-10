Red Crescent: Hundreds of People Injured in Saturday Clashes With Israeli Police

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) — The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli police during Saturday’s protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has reached some 230 people, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said in a press release.
“231 injured people – 171 on the West Bank, including in Jerusalem, 60 in the Gaza Strip,” the press release read.
#Photos of the continued clashes with #Israeli occupation forces in the occupied #Jerusalem and #WestBank this morning. #JerusalemIsTheCapitalOfPalestine pic.twitter.com/H9NKRR328d— Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) 9 декабря 2017 г.
Furthermore, four people were wounded as a result of the Israeli Defense Forces’ airstrikes, while injuries of 19 more people were placed in “others” category.
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document on moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which sparked negative reaction from many countries around the world, primarily in the Middle East.
