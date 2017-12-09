Register
22:48 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri walks off stage after a press conference held in Paris as part of a summit convened by France to bolster Lebanon's institutions, Friday Dec. 8, 2017. It is the first major gathering of key nations to discuss Lebanon's future since a crisis erupted following Hariri's shock resignation last month while in Saudi Arabia. Hariri has since rescinded his resignation.

    Riyadh Stumbles in Hariri Affair as Lebanese Leader Solidifies Power

    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    240

    Following a month-long incident in which Saudi Arabia’s newly-installed crown prince Mohammad bin Salman sought to obstruct regional rival Iran by shutting down the Lebanese government, Beirut prime minister Saad Hariri is now seen to have emerged with a stronger mandate.

    Seen to be flexing his power after being elevated to the highest position in the land, the newly-appointed Saudi crown prince may have bitten off more than he could chew, after a two-week detention of Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri in Riyadh — coupled with what is now known to have been a forced surprise resignation of the latter — resulted in a fast-moving international outcry that saw Hariri hastily released and reinstated.

    Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, April, 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Saudi Arabia Must Lift Yemen Blockade ‘Immediately’ - US President

    After answering an invitation from the 32-year-old Saudi crown prince to visit Riyadh, Hariri stunned the Middle East last month by announcing his resignation while still in Saudi Arabia, where he remained under virtual house arrest as diplomats throughout the region frantically debated what was considered to be an unnecessarily brash move by bin Salman to shift some of the balance of power away from rival Iran.

    The maneuver was not a success, and Hariri's Future Movement political party retains a controlling interest in the Lebanese government as the stature of Hezbollah — long alleged by Riyadh to be a terrorist group — has emerged with renewed strength and a clearer mandate, according to the New York Times.

    Bin Salman has actively sought to limit the regional influence of Tehran, according to many, particularly after the Hariri coalition government chose to include Hezbollah; a group formerly espousing violent resistance that has now rebranded itself as a force for peace by aligning with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to end almost seven years of civil war in the country.

    Seeking to smooth over the incident, Hariri stated on Tuesday that his government was committed to its noninvolvement in "any dispute and conflicts or wars," in the region, and added that Beirut, in seeking to avoid instability or additional violence, would "not interfere in the internal affairs of the Arab states, in order to preserve the relationship between Lebanon and its Arab brethren," cited by Nytimes.com.

    Related:

    'They Both Hate Iran': Why Israel and Saudi Arabia Are Getting Very Cozy
    Activist: Tide in Congress ‘Slowly but Surely’ Turning Against Saudi Arabia
    Is Saudi Arabia Preparing for War With Hezbollah?
    Tags:
    backfire, detention, resignation, Hezbollah, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Bashar al-Assad, Saad Hariri, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Tehran, Iran, Riyadh, Lebanon, Beirut
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Defending the Kremlin: Hawks, Falcons and Owls in Service
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok