Some 140 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police - Red Crescent

Protests against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which had lasted for about 6 hours, have ended.

"Some 140 Palestinians have suffered from gas asphyxiation and have been wounded with rubber bullets as a result of clashes with Israeli forces on the West Bank and in Jerusalem,” the Palestine Red Crescent Society's press release, obtained by Sputnik, read.

The clashes between demonstrators and police in Jerusalem unfolded on Salah ad-Din street near the fortress walls of the Old City on Saturday, with the Israeli police using noise grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets, while protesters were throwing stones at the officers.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that protests which have lasted for nearly six hours ended, while police detachments are now concentrated only at the beginning of the street near the fortress walls of the Old City.

On the street, where the clashes took place, only fragments of noise grenades and burning garbage containers remind of the unrest.

The situation in the Old City, where clashes unfolded on Friday, has been calm and police detachments remain on duty in the area.

Protests inflamed after US President Donald Trump had announced on Wednesday that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed the document on moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which sparked a negative reaction from many countries around the world, primarily in the Middle East.

The "day of rage" protests on Friday has resulted in the death of two Palestinians with some 760 more injured, health officials in Gaza told Sputnik.