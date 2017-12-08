Palestine Criticizes US 'Illegal' Decision on Jerusalem, Calls for Withdrawal

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Palestine urges the United States to roll back its "illegal" decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, State of Palestine Envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour told members of the Security Council on Friday.
"We urge the Council to act swiftly to uphold integrity over its resolution in light of the violation against Jerusalem's historic status," Mansour said. "We call on the United States to withdraw its illegal decision that has absolutely no meaning except pleasing the occupying power of Israel."
Israel has always regarded Jerusalem, seized from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967, as its capital but the Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which traditionally had a large Arab and Muslim population, to be the capital of a Palestinian state. Which is why, the international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, insisting that the status of the city should be determined on the basis of an agreement with the Palestine.
