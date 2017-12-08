Trump’s Jerusalem Move to Hinder Return of Palestinian Refugees - Lebanese PM

The ministerial meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon, currently being hosted by France, is aimed at rallying support for Lebanon and Hariri, whose resignation last month, from which he later stepped back, has sparked fears of renewed turmoil in the crisis-ridden region.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Following the international ministerial meeting in Paris, Lebanon's Prime Minister stated that US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will complicate the process of returning Palestinian refugees to their homes.

"Our constitution clearly says that Palestinian refugees are not allowed to permanently settle in Lebanon. The US decision [to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital] only deteriorates the situation and compromises both a two-state solution and the peace process as a whole," Saad Hariri said at a press conference streamed on Periscope by the French Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, Trump announced his decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The move was hailed by Israel but condemned by the rest of the international community as one which undermines the peace talks. Lebanon, due to its geographical position, has consistently claimed to be under the pressure of regional tensions, including the influx of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, and believes its status should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state in territories occupied by Israel.