23:04 GMT +308 December 2017
    Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a joint news conference with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, in Washington

    Trump’s Jerusalem Move to Hinder Return of Palestinian Refugees - Lebanese PM

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Middle East
    The ministerial meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon, currently being hosted by France, is aimed at rallying support for Lebanon and Hariri, whose resignation last month, from which he later stepped back, has sparked fears of renewed turmoil in the crisis-ridden region.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Following the international ministerial meeting in Paris, Lebanon's Prime Minister stated that US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will complicate the process of returning Palestinian refugees to their homes.

    "Our constitution clearly says that Palestinian refugees are not allowed to permanently settle in Lebanon. The US decision [to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital] only deteriorates the situation and compromises both a two-state solution and the peace process as a whole," Saad Hariri said at a press conference streamed on Periscope by the French Foreign Ministry.

    A balloon flies near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Israeli Minister Calls on Russia to Follow US in Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
    On Wednesday, Trump announced his decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. The move was hailed by Israel but condemned by the rest of the international community as one which undermines the peace talks. Lebanon, due to its geographical position, has consistently claimed to be under the pressure of regional tensions, including the influx of Palestinian and Syrian refugees.

    READ MORE: Trump's Statement on Jerusalem Complicates Situation in Region — Kremlin

    Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, and believes its status should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state in territories occupied by Israel.

