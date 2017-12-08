Trump’s Jerusalem Move to Hinder Return of Palestinian Refugees - Lebanese PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Following the international ministerial meeting in Paris, Lebanon's Prime Minister stated that US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will complicate the process of returning Palestinian refugees to their homes.
"Our constitution clearly says that Palestinian refugees are not allowed to permanently settle in Lebanon. The US decision [to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital] only deteriorates the situation and compromises both a two-state solution and the peace process as a whole," Saad Hariri said at a press conference streamed on Periscope by the French Foreign Ministry.
Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, and believes its status should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state in territories occupied by Israel.
