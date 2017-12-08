Israeli Servicemen Down Rocket Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

The latest missile launch is already the third in the past two days as tensions between Palestine and Israel have been mounting in the wake of US President Trump's Jerusalem decision.

The Israel defense Forces has reported that a projectile had been fired from the Gaza Strip at the south of Israel.

"A hit was not yet identified. Troops are searching the area," according to the military.

Earlier in the day missile defense system Iron Dome intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

Initially the Israel Defense Forces reported that "sirens sounded in the Sha'ar HaNegev, Sdot Negev, and Hof Ashkelon regional councils and in the city of Sderot, southern Israel".

The current attacks from Gaza come in the wake of Donald Trump's move to designate Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy there.

Yesterday two missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip but did not reach Israel falling short in the Palestinian territory. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Islamist group operating in Gaza — Al-Tawhid Brigades, according to Reuters.

The Israely military fought back with tank and aircraft attacks targeting military posts in Gaza, which resulted in zero casualties.

Trump's Jerusalem gesture provoked harsh reaction in the Arab countries, with Hamas movement's leader Ismail Haniyeh threatening to start a new Intifada, uprising against Israel, and its spokesman warning that the decision "opens the gates of hell on US interests in the region."