Dozens of Protesters Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

Palestinians protested on Wednesday following the announcement of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy to the ancient city from Tel Aviv, contradicting the spirit of the "two-state solution" to Israel-Palestine hostility advocated by most of the international community.

Local reporters told Sputnik on Thursday that over 100 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli security forces, which occurred amid protests in the West Bank and Gaza.

"The number of those injured in the West Bank rose to 104 people. Four of those wounded were injured with regular bullets, and 18 people [were wounded] with rubber bullets," Irab Fuqaha from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

Clashes erupt in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital #verified pic.twitter.com/bm09xcBP4p — RTDigital (@RT_Digital) 7 декабря 2017 г.

Over 70 people people were injured after the Israeli forces used tear gas on the protesters, according to Fuqaha.

Gaza Healthcare Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said that seven people had been injured in clashes with the military on the enclave’s border. The condition of one Palestinian woman was assessed by the medics as critical, the official added.

RT Journalist Injured in Ramallah

An RT producer was injured during the dispersal of a rally in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank on Thursday, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said.

"Our producer suffered from gas [inhalation] during the dispersal of a rally in Ramallah. We wish him a speedy recovery," Simonyan tweeted.

Breaking: At least 80 people injured after clashes in the West Bank and Gaza during protests against Trump's decision on Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/SsGduBzFyz — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) 7 декабря 2017 г.

The media outlet had reported earlier that an RT film crew was in the area where the Israeli military used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were burning tires.

The report said that producer Amzhad Shahin almost fainted and was sent to a hospital in an ambulance.

Trump’s announcement provoked harsh criticism from the United States’ allies, as well as the Arab and Muslim world, who claimed that the move undermined prospects for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel meant the end of US involvement in the Middle East peace process. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which has been governing the Gaza strip, used more harsh terms and called for another Arab intifada (an uprising against Israel), after the US announcement.