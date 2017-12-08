Register
09:10 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 7, 2017

    Dozens of Protesters Wounded in Clashes With Israeli Forces (VIDEO)

    © REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    Palestinians protested on Wednesday following the announcement of US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy to the ancient city from Tel Aviv, contradicting the spirit of the "two-state solution" to Israel-Palestine hostility advocated by most of the international community.

    Local reporters told Sputnik on Thursday that over 100 Palestinians have been injured in clashes with Israeli security forces, which occurred amid protests in the West Bank and Gaza.

    "The number of those injured in the West Bank rose to 104 people. Four of those wounded were injured with regular bullets, and 18 people [were wounded] with rubber bullets," Irab Fuqaha from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.

    Over 70 people people were injured after the Israeli forces used tear gas on the protesters, according to Fuqaha.

    Gaza Healthcare Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra said that seven people had been injured in clashes with the military on the enclave’s border. The condition of one Palestinian woman was assessed by the medics as critical, the official added.

    RT Journalist Injured in Ramallah

    An RT producer was injured during the dispersal of a rally in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the central West Bank on Thursday, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said.

    "Our producer suffered from gas [inhalation] during the dispersal of a rally in Ramallah. We wish him a speedy recovery," Simonyan tweeted.

    A Palestinian man steps on a representation of an Israeli flag as other demonstrators hold crossed out posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against the U.S. intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    'Death Sentence': World Leaders Slam Trump Over Reckless Jerusalem Stunt
    The media outlet had reported earlier that an RT film crew was in the area where the Israeli military used tear gas to disperse the protesters, who were burning tires.

    The report said that producer Amzhad Shahin almost fainted and was sent to a hospital in an ambulance.

    Trump’s announcement provoked harsh criticism from the United States’ allies, as well as the Arab and Muslim world, who claimed that the move undermined prospects for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

    Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel meant the end of US involvement in the Middle East peace process. Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement, which has been governing the Gaza strip, used more harsh terms and called for another Arab intifada (an uprising against Israel), after the US announcement.

    Related:

    Jerusalem Move Shows ‘Trump Is in a Difficult Position’ - Lebanese Lawmaker
    Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Will Launch a Very Big Intifada' – Gaza Uni Professor
    Iranian Politician: 'Jerusalem Will Never Become Israel's Capital'
    Israeli Minister Calls on Russia to Follow US in Moving Embassy to Jerusalem
    Israeli Ambassador to Russia: Too Early to Address Jerusalem's Borders Issue
    Tags:
    Jerusalem, clashes, tensions, violence, protests, RT, Gaza Strip, Ramallah, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok