Jerusalem's Status to Be Defined at Israel-Palestine Talks - Russian Envoy

Russian Ambassador to Israel Alexander Shein stated that the status of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which was acknowledged by the US President, should be resolved at Palestinian-Israeli negotiations.

His statement was published on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Russia in Israel.

The Russian Ambassador has noted that according to the statement, Moscow considers East Jerusalem to be the capital of a future Palestinian state and West Jerusalem the capital of Israel. Shein noted that the Foreign Ministry statement aims to reaffirm Russia's preference for a "two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Donald Trump has pledged to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his presidential campaign in 2016. Jerusalem was declared the capital of a unified Israel in 1980 and the Israeli parliament sits in West Jerusalem. However, this act hasn't been recognized by any foreign state. The US move has rekindled controversy between Israel and Palestine. Both of them claim Jerusalem as their capital. The PLO demands that Israel should withdraw from the Palestinian territories that it seized during the Six-Day War in 1967.