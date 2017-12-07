Register
06:02 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    An armed Turkish police officer secures a road leading to the U.S. Consulate building in Istanbul, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015

    Turkish Organizations Launch Widescale Protests of US Israel Embassy Move

    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    7357

    US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem has sparked protests in Gaza and Istanbul. Turkish groups say this is only the beginning.

    Trump managed to unite the entire Muslim world after he announced the US's decision to acknowledge Israel's claim that Jerusalem is its capital city and move the US embassy there. The leaders of the Muslim world reacted with fierce criticism and warnings that the decision would wreck the fragile peace in the region, as the Palestinian leadership has long claimed that East Jerusalem must be the capital of a Palestinian state.

    Various social organizations in Egypt and Turkey have organized mass protests against the decision. Talking to Sputnik Turkey on Wednesday before the announcement, Ali Uğur Bulut, leader of Istanbul division of the Anatolian Youth Association (AGD), said they would organize mass protests near the US consulate in Istanbul.

    According to a report by the UK Mirror, hundreds of Turkish people both in Istanbul and near the US embassy in Ankara have already gathered to protest.

    According to Bulut, this is only the beginning, as the movement leaders seek to conduct protests in all 81 provinces of Turkey.

    "We intend to conduct actions of protest across all of Turkey, first in Istanbul and Ankara. Many other provinces will also have protests and demonstrations. We intend to put a unified front against this injustice, showing solidarity with the whole Muslim community and humanity in general," Bulut told Sputnik.

    "We believe that powers that make these kinds of decisions, when met with an uprising of the people, will be forced to review their actions," he added.

    Trump is not the first US president to raise the issue of moving the embassy.

    "This question was raised by previous US administrations, too. In fact, a politician that does not serve the interests of Israel cannot take the presidential office in the U.S. The only different thing about Trump is his characteristic impulsiveness, which influences the harshness of his rhetoric and poor consideration of the decisions he makes," Bulut said.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene in Istanbul on December 13th to discuss the development, according to presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

    Related:

    Trump Declaration on Jerusalem Destroys Two-State Solution - PLO
    Israeli PM Calls on All States to Recognize Jerusalem as Jewish Capital
    France's Macron Says Trump's Jerusalem Move 'Regrettable'
    Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital, Orders to Prepare Embassy Move
    Tags:
    Protest, embassy, Anatolian Youth Association, Donald Trump, Turkey, Istanbul, Ankara, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok