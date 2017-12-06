WATCH Disabled Man's Attempted Pen-Stabbing Attack in Israeli Parliament

Sometimes an ordinary instrument for writing can be used as a last-ditch argument during a discussion, especially one related to an increase in welfare benefits.

A video has emerged on YouTube showing a melee during a session of the Israeli Knesset (Parliament)'s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, which was attended by disability rights groups.

In the video, one disabled man, identified by police as Arik Harari, tries to stab another with a pen during a discussion of a proposed rise in welfare benefits, according to the Times of Israel.

Security personnel were seen breaking up the fight, which reportedly took place after Harari saw someone grabbing his fellow activist during the committee's meeting.

Condemning the incident, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein said that "the Knesset is a place for discussion and debate, but never a place for violence."

The incident came amid a month-long protest, which was staged by disabled people in Israel in a bid to draw the government's attention to the issue of matching disabled Israelis' allowances to a minimum wage.