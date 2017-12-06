Register
10:27 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli border police officer stands guard outside in Jerusalem's Old City Friday, July 14, 2017

    Shifting Escalation to Another Level: Trump to Relocate US Embassy in Israel

    © AP Photo/ Mahmoud Illean
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    22720

    US President Donald Trump on Wednesday will order the State Department to start the process of relocating the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump's move received the bipartisan support of the US Congress and it was backed by the president's peace team, a senior Trump administration official said.

    However, Donald Trump is not going to specify the timetable for the process, but he will set the expectations, the official added, pointing out that the US administration has engaged broadly with congressional and international partners on this issue.

    "He [Trump] will direct the State Department to begin a process of moving the United States embassy from its current location in Tel Aviv to a site in Jerusalem," the official said on Tuesday. "That does not mean the embassy will move tomorrow… It will take some time to find the site, address security concerns, design the new facility, fund the new facility."

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey, June 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace
    Erdogan: 'Mr Trump! Jerusalem is a Red Line', Turkey May Cut Ties With Israel
    The White House said that Trump in separate phone calls on Tuesday spoke with the leaders of five Middle Eastern countries – namely, Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia – about the possibility of relocating the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    In addition, the US official pointed out that appropriate US agencies have designed and enforced a security plan to ensure the safety of the embassy personnel and American citizens in the area.

    The White House believes Trump's decision will help to resolve an ongoing conflict between Jerusalem and Palestine as the United States will continue to support a two state solution for the countries, according to the official.

    Earlier in the day, the US Consulate General in Jerusalem issued a warning message prohibiting government employees and their family members from traveling to the city due to potential demonstrations related to Trump's decision.

    US Decision on Jerusalem May Fuel Tensions in Smouldering Hotbed

    Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud warned US President Donald Trump in phone talks on Tuesday that any decision made by the United States regarding the status of Jerusalem before reaching complete settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will damage the peace talks.

    "Any decision of the United States on the status of Jerusalem before the final settlement will damage the peace talks and increase tensions in the region … Saudi Arabia supported and continues to support the Palestinian people and defend its historical rights," the Saudi King said in phone talks, as quoted by the country’s foreign ministry.

    An aerial view shows the Dome of the Rock (R) on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, and the Western Wall (L) in Jerusalem's Old City October 10, 2006
    © REUTERS/ Eliana Aponte/File Photo
    Hamas Warns US Against Relocating Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
    The Saudi monarch also emphasized that "this dangerous step will provoke the feelings of Muslims around the world, for whom the importance of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque is great."

    According to the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act, the US embassy in Israel is supposed to be moved to Jerusalem. However, every American leader since then has waived the requirement every six months in light of the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump missed Monday's legal deadline for submitting the waiver.

    The Palestinian side, among a number of the Middle Eastern countries, has warned that the move may lead to escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and destabilize situation in the region, while Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan has threatened to cut ties with Israel.

    Related:

    US Consulate Forbids Employees From Traveling to Jerusalem's Old City, West Bank
    Trump Reportedly Tells Abbas He Is Going to Move Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
    Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Supports US Recognizing City as Israel's Capital
    Erdogan: 'Mr Trump! Jerusalem is a Red Line', Turkey May Cut Ties With Israel
    PLO, Riyadh, Paris Warn US Not to Recognize Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
    Tags:
    waiver, concerns, hotbeds of tension, US Embassy, order, relocation, crisis, warning, tensions, conflict, history, security, diplomacy, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    A Trip Down Memory Lane: Moscow in December, From 1935 Until Today
    The Art of the Steal
    The Art of the Steal
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok