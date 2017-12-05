Banksy’s Bethlehem Christmas Message With a Twist (PHOTOS)

Street artist Banksy has unveiled his latest work at his "Walled Off Hotel" in Bethlehem, Palestine.
The work was revealed at the opening of the hotel's "festive spectacular" on Sunday, entitled "The Alternativity."
As well as two new drawings for the event flyer, the artist came up with two new pieces on the Israeli West Bank barrier which relate to the nativity of Jesus.
The first, which is drawn on a section of the barrier wall with a slight gap, is a depiction of two angels either side of the gap, breaking through the wall.
The disclaimer is accompanied by a star which represents the Star of Bethlehem. It reads, "Terms and conditions apply."
Banksy stages mock ‘apology party’ to Palestinians over Britain’s Balfour move#Balfour100 #BalfourShame pic.twitter.com/RsBs8P6PjD— Press TV (@PressTV) 2 ноября 2017 г.
Banksy organized a mock "apology party" for Palestinians outside the hotel, which was interrupted by Palestinians from the nearby Aida refugee camp. The refugees told the Guardian they objected to the use of the British flags and the presence of Palestinian children at the party.
All comments
Show new comments (0)