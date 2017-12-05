Lebanese Prime Minister Revokes Resignation Amid Consensus Deal With Rivals

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had announced his resignation on November 4 while visiting Saudi Arabia, accusing Iran and the Hezbollah movement of attempting to destabilize the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East.

Hariri, who returned to Lebanon on November 21, formally revoked his resignation on Tuesday following a consensus deal reached with rival parties, Reuters reports.

The prime minister unexpectedly resigned from his post early last month, throwing the small, religiously diverse Middle Eastern country into political turmoil.

Tuesday's cabinet meeting, the first held since the crisis began, endorsed a statement calling on Lebanese groups to distance themselves from regional conflicts and the internal affairs of other Arab countries.

Last week, Lebanese President Michel Aoun met with Hariri and announced that he would not accept his resignation. Aoun stressed that the country's political crisis would end within a week, and that there was "a broad agreement" among all political forces inside the country regarding Hariri's status.

Hariri announced his surprise resignation last month in a televised broadcast from Saudi Arabia, citing Hezbollah's alleged meddling in regional affairs as the main reason for his decision. Last Friday, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said that Lebanon would "only survive or prosper" if it disarmed Hezbollah.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Shiite political and militant movement, accused Riyadh of "blatant interference" in Lebanese politics, adding that Hariri's "forced" decision to step down was unconstitutional.

Hariri heads a coalition government which includes Hezbollah-affiliated ministers. Lebanon's Constitution demands that the country's government include representatives of each of its three main religious groups — Sunnis, Shiites and Maronite Christians. Hezbollah is considered the most powerful political movement in the country.