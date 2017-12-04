Register
05:31 GMT +305 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017

    Russian MoD: Kurds Ready to Ensure Russian Servicemen Security East of Euphrates

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    2130

    In coming days the whole Syrian territory to the east of Euphrates River will be fully liberated from terrorists, according to statement made after a meeting in Deir ez-Zor, which was attended by 23 delegates representing the interests of all ethnic and confessional groups populating the area.

    The Russian Center for Syria’s reconciliation has announced, "Co-chair of the committee Nuri Mahmud, who represents the Kurdish militias, stated that the Kurdish units were ready to ensure the security of the Russian servicemen, deployed along the eastern shore of the Euphrates."

    According to the statement, Mahmud has also stated that the Kurdish militants had effectively fought against Daesh terrorist group and thanked Russia for its assistance in bringing peace to Syria.

    Mahmud stressed that the members of the Committee considered the eastern territories of the province of Deir ez-Zor to be an integral part of Syria.

    "In coming days the whole Syrian territory to the east of Euphrates will be fully liberated from terrorists," the statement read.

    In his turn, the Russian military envoy, Maj. Gen. Yevgeny Poplavsky, said that the operation against Daesh was approaching completion.

    "The actions of people's militia units against Daesh terrorists are supported by Russian combat planes…All actions of the armed militia on the eastern bank of the Euphrates are coordinated from Hmeymim-based headquarters of the Russian military contingent in Syria," Poplavsky added.

    Members of the pro-Syrian government forces pose with portraits of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his late father Hafez al-Assad as they gather in a public square in the Syrian border town of Albu Kamal, on November 20, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ STRINGER
    Syrian Gov't Troops Completing Daesh Defeat in Euphrates Valley - Russian MoD
    According to the general, combat planes from the Russian air group in Syria have carried out a total of 672 sorties and destroyed over 1,450 terrorist targets in support of the offensive of the units of the people's militia from the eastern Euphrates tribes and the Kurdish self-defense units.

    The announcement was followed by the statement by President Vladimir Putin, who saying that nearly all of Syria's territory, including areas populated by Christian groups, have been liberated from the terrorists with the support of the Russian military.

    READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Offensive Against Daesh on Euphrates Eastern Bank (VIDEO)

    The first meeting of the members of the Committee for the Governing of the Eastern Territories of the Euphrates was held on December 3 in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, which was attended by 23 delegates representing the interests of all ethnic and confessional groups populating the eastern bank of the river. The main tasks of the committee will be setting up local governing bodies, organizing the delivery of humanitarian aid, and ensuring safe return of refugees to the areas liberated from terrorists, as well as demining of the territory and restoring the infrastructure.

    Tags:
    Vladimir Putin, Deir ez-Zor, Syria, Russia, Euphrates River
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Sphynxes, Maine Coons, Scottish Folds: International Cat Show in Moscow
    Warmongers
    Playing Soldiers
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok