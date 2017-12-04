Red Cross Reports 2 Airstrikes in Yemeni Capital Sanaa on Monday Night

New airstrikes were carried out less than a day after the Saudi-led had stricken the Yemeni capital in support of ex-Yemeni president's forces.

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Two airstrikes were registered on Monday night in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, near the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC communications officer Iolanda Jaquemet told Sputnik.

According to Jaquemet, the situation during the previous night was "much worse," while at least 125 people were killed and 238 were injured due to the surge of violence in the capital of Yemen.

The day before, the Saudi-led coalition had allegedly bombed Houthi positions in the city, while the group was fighting the supporters of ex-Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh, the Shiite movement's former ally. The information is yet to be commented on by the representatives of the coalition.

The Yemeni capital has been engulfed in clashes between former allies — the Houthis and supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh since November 30.

Two days after the clashes erupted, Saleh announced that he was ready to turn "a new page" in relations with the Saudi-led coalition, which had been fighting the Houthi movement since 2015 at the request of President Hadi, in a move called "deceitful" by the Shiite movement.

The clashes have resulted in the Houthis gaining full control over the city, announcing the "end of crisis" after the shocking killing of the rebels' former ally, ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh.