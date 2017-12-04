Non-Negotiable: Iran Refuses to Discuss Its Ballistic Missile Program

Tehran has responded to Paris’ idea of adding the Iranian missile program to the 2015 nuclear deal. The Islamic Republic reiterated its stance that the issue of its missile program is beyond debate.

"French statesmen and other statesmen who speak about Iran’s affairs need to pay attention to the deep developments that have come to pass in the region in past decades and the big changes between the current situation and the past,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Monday as quoted by Press TV.

He noted that Paris should analyze the issues more carefully in statements because the Islamic Republic of Iran would definitely “not negotiate” on defensive and missile matters.

Qassemi noted that that French leaders should keep in mind the fact that the Islamic Republic is the only country to have paid a heavy price to stand up to terrorism.

In November, President Emmanuel Macron called for amending a nuclear agreement with Tehran to cover Tehran’s ballistic missile activity.

Macron said that Iran’s ballistic missile program was “very worrying” and said additional measures against the Islamic Republic should be included in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which should not be canceled.

Iran insists that its ballistic program has a purely defensive nature, is the most important component of the country’s sovereignty and believes that the entire matter is non-negotiable.

In July 2015, the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprised of the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.