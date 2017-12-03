UAE Denies Houthis' Claims About Firing Missile Toward Abu Dhabi - Reports

The UAE National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has responded to the Houthis' claims by saying that the country's air defenses are capable of dealing with any threats.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Arab Emirates' National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has denied claims made by Yemen’s Houthi rebels that the militants had fired a missile toward a nuclear plant in the UAE, the WAM news agency reported on Sunday.

The NCEMA stressed that the UAE's air defense system was capable of dealing with any threats, while the plant also had all the necessary safety and security mechanisms.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis' media service reported that the group had allegedly fired a cruise missile toward Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi. However, no evidence has been provided so far.

Conflict Between the Houthis and Saudi-led Coalition

The Houthis have recently stepped up their missile attacks, particularly targeting Saudi Arabia, which has been leading the coalition that has been conducting an operation in Yemen since March 2015 at the request of the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels had forced him into exile.

Separately, the Yemeni rebels have been clashing with the supporters of ex-Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, the Shiite movement's former ally in the southern districts of Sanaa for several days after an alleged attempt by the rebels to seize the city's main mosque.

In his Saturday speech, described by the Houthis as a "deception," Saleh declared that he was ready to turn "a new page" in relations with the Saudi-led coalition if the latter stopped attacking his country.

